Thrift Store in Benton Reopens after Summer Flooding

BENTON, Pa. — An affordable place to shop is back in business in Columbia County.

The thrift store that was wiped out during the summer floods has reopened in Benton.

Shoes, Books, and a Penn State dart board at low prices — you could find all that and more inside Do Drop In thrift store in Benton.

Jan Swan co-manages the store on Main Street and says an affordable place to shop was needed for this part of Columbia County.

“Economically, this is not the most affluent area. Benton borough itself is 52 percent low to modern income and that percentage rises in the outlying areas of Benton,” Swan said.

Swan says all the items in the store were donated.

“We have a little bit of antiques here, decorative items, clothing, furniture — a real variety of things here and that is what we were hoping for.”

The thrift store used to be on the corner of Market and Main Street but after the summer floods, managers decided it was time for a move.

“In August of 2018, when the flood came through, it took everything that we had in the shop. We lost everything. We had to start over completely.”

Customers were happy to see the store back open.

“Prices look great with what little I have seen so far, and it’ll be nice for the community,” Karen Shaffer said.

Managers say the thrift store is still accepting donations during business hours Wednesday through Saturday.