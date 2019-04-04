× Teacher from the Poconos in the Running for Free Cruise

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A special education teacher in the Poconos is hoping to win the trip of a lifetime and her co-workers are helping get her there.

Melissa Owens Soriano is a teacher for Colonial IU 20 and is among more than 25 teachers across the country hoping to win a trip on the Norwegian Cruise Line.

Last year, Soriano was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer just one day before her husband had a kidney transplant.

Her co-workers say she deserves the trip.

“We are really, really trying to get Melissa this final push to get her through in hopes that she can win this cruise because she really deserves it,” said Amanda Rosato.

To vote for Melissa, head to this website.