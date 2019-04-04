Talkback 16 callers sound off about a chase in Monroe County, preventing forest fires, camping out for a chicken sandwich and Ally's coats. First, another worker accused of having sex with inmates at the Lackawanna County Prison.
Talkback 16: Preventing Forest Fires, Ally’s Coats
-
Talkback 16: Wilkes-Barre Shootings, New News, Ally’s Hat
-
Talkback 16: Fired Catholic Teacher, Biden Accusations, Trout Season
-
Talkback 16: Road Collapse, Flying Ice, Winter Hats
-
Talkback 16: State of the Union, Twins
-
Talkback 16: Dog Hit and Killed, Smoking Age, St. Patrick’s Day
-
-
Talkback 16: Backyard Decorations and Banning a Yearbook Page for Lost Student
-
Talkback 16: Mice in Scranton Schools, Recreational Marijuana, Mummy
-
Talkback 16: Tobacco Ban in Prisons, Picking up Trash, Giraffe
-
Talkback 16: NASCAR’s Doubleheader, Bump Stocks, Grant Money
-
Talkback 16: Roundabout Complaints
-
-
Talkback 16: Dog Found in Suitcase, Cop Accused of Sexual Assault, Mueller Report
-
Talkback 16: Spring Snow, Pennsylvania Turnpike
-
Talkback 16: College Admissions Scam, Spring