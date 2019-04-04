Scranton School District Weighing Its Options, Could Close up to Six Buildings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton school leaders are considering some difficult decisions that could mean closing up to six buildings.

The district's financial recovery advisory board met Wednesday night and talked about how to deal the district's crippling debt. Two plans include closing school buildings.

One plan includes closing three elementary schools: Bancroft, Robert Morris, and Whittier Annex.

Another could include closing Adams, Bancroft, Mcnichols, Prescott, Whitter Annex, and the administration building.

Shifting grades at schools is another option.

School leaders tell Newswatch 16 nothing is set in stone. These are just preliminary ideas, but some hard decisions will have to be made.

The Scranton School District is $200 million in the hole.

The financial recovery board is scheduled to meet again next month.