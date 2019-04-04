Scranton School District Weighing Its Options, Could Close up to Six Buildings

Posted 6:19 am, April 4, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton school leaders are considering some difficult decisions that could mean closing up to six buildings.

The district's financial recovery advisory board met Wednesday night and talked about how to deal the district's crippling debt. Two plans include closing school buildings.

One plan includes closing three elementary schools: Bancroft, Robert Morris, and Whittier Annex.

Another could include closing Adams, Bancroft, Mcnichols, Prescott, Whitter Annex, and the administration building.

Shifting grades at schools is another option.

School leaders tell Newswatch 16 nothing is set in stone. These are just preliminary ideas, but some hard decisions will have to be made.

The Scranton School District is $200 million in the hole.

The financial recovery board is scheduled to meet again next month.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.