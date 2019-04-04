People Feeling the Winter Blues in Sullivan County as Snow Heads Their Way

Posted 9:24 pm, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:14PM, April 4, 2019

DUSHORE, Pa. -- People in Dushore were making the most of Thursday's warmer weather. People said it actually felt like spring.

"Thank goodness. We don't get a lot of it around here but when we get it we take a walk all the time," Steven Orlikowski said.

"We don't have to wear heavy winter coats anymore! It's been beautiful. The sun is shining," Jill Orlikowski said.

However, Mother Nature is saying not so fast. Overnight into Friday, one inch of snow is expected to fall here.

"It kind of surprised me because I thought the snow and winter was basically over with, but I guess it's not," Katalin Kreisz said.

Dushore has been hit with some extreme weather in the last year. Newswatch 16 was there in August when the baseball field looked more like a lake.

"I wasn't able to mow the lawn because my lawn mower went into the ground. I've seen it all, but when your lawnmower sinks, it's wet," Steven Orlikowski said.

Some people are asking for relief.

"I just want the winter to go away and have warmer days. That's all I'm asking for," Kreisz said.

While others said, we have to put up with it.

"Well, it is northeast Pennsylvania. I grew up in Lake Wallenpaupack on the lake basically, so I'm used to it. You have to go with the flow," Ed Bogacki said.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.