Owner of Food Cart Business Facing Lawsuit from Attorney General

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced his office has filed a lawsuit against a man and his company for allegedly failing to deliver products to customers.

According to the attorney general’s office, Robert Scifo, owner of Crown Food Carts, did not supply customers with mobile food vending trucks and related equipment and supplies they were promised.

The lawsuit requests Scifo and the company to pay back all of the people and businesses involved.

Scifo pleaded guilty last month to two felony and misdemeanor charges in relation to the same alleged theft.