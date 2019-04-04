Scranton Prep hosted North Pocono in softball and baseball. North Pocono won in softball 5-3, and the Trojans took the baseball game by a 12-6 score.
North Pocono vs Scranton Prep softball and baseball
-
Sandlot, Pro Staff Giving Local Baseball Players a Winter Home
-
Baseball U PA facility
-
Scranton Prep Buys Former AAA Building
-
Leo O’Boyle’s Final Run With The Scranton Prep Cavaliers Basketball Program
-
New Legislation to Separate Playoffs Between Public and Private Schools
-
-
Super 16 Dream Team Defensive Line
-
Scranton Prep boys basketball
-
Sports Factory of NEPA Getting Bigger
-
Nanticoke vs Scranton Prep girls basketball
-
Abington Heights Girls Beat North Pocono On Pink Night
-
-
Scranton Prep vs Lake-Lehman girls
-
Scranton Prep vs Meyers boys basketball
-
Scranton Prep vs Wilson boys