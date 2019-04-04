New Sex Charges Against Former Band Director

Posted 11:41 am, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, April 4, 2019

PITTSTON, Pa. — New charges have been filed against a former band director accused of sexually assaulting students. Police say there are three more victims.

Police now say eight students were victims of Brandon Carter.

According to new charges filed Tuesday, the former band director for Pittston Area High School allegedly exposed himself to band members.

Investigators also say Carter asked for and had naked pictures of band members at Pittston Area High School.

The charges claim Carter sexually assaulted one student and that Carter encouraged male students to sexually assault other male students.

Carter, who was also the percussion instructor at Wyoming Area High School, was arrested in October of 2018 for having inappropriate contact with five students, and nude photos of students were found on his cell phone.

Investigators say the crimes date back to 2015.

1 Comment

