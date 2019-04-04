How Did We Do? PennDOT Wants Your Opinion On Winter Road Maintenance

Posted 1:13 pm, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:04PM, April 4, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT has launched an online survey to get your winter services feedback.

“We are proud of our winter operations and communications,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “This survey will help measure public expectations and identify educational opportunities.”

The public can take the survey HERE through May 7.

The 10-question survey asks how often drivers travel during poor weather, how they rate PennDOT’s winter service, and how they rank snow-removal priorities.

Drivers are also asked how they receive PennDOT roadway information, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.

