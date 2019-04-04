× Geisinger Hosts ‘AIM HI’ Event for Students

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A group of 80 tenth and eleventh graders from school districts all over our area participated in an event sponsored by Geisinger called “AIM HI.”

“It gives me a better understanding of what I’m getting myself into,” Myers High School Student Michael Grebeck said. “What we’re going to be doing and what exactly I want to do.”

The event allows the students to explore the different careers inside the medical field. There were several different break-out sessions where students could meet nurses, doctors, and other medical specialists.

“That’s the whole idea,” Tina McDowell with Geisinger said. “To expose them to careers in health care. Not only with Geisinger but anywhere and then being able to retain local talent is wonderful.”

The students Newswatch 16 spoke with said the event gave them a chance to see what starting a career in medicine would be like.

“There’s pediatrician and physicians assistant and all that and being a doctor, orthopedic surgeon,” Grebeck said. “It’s so many things but it’s all in the same field so you don’t know what you’re getting yourself in to.”

This is the first time the AIM HI event was held on such a large scale in our area.