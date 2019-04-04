× Dress for Success Lackawanna Celebrates 20 Years

SCRANTON, Pa. — An organization dedicated to helping women in the workforce is celebrating a milestone and saying thank you.

Dress for Success Lackawanna held their 20th-anniversary event on Thursday evening.

The celebration replaces the annual luncheon and fashion show this year.

WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of Dress for Success.

Newswatch 16’s Stacy Lange and Cassie Semyon represented the news station at the event in Scranton.