Dress for Success Lackawanna Celebrates 20 Years
SCRANTON, Pa. — An organization dedicated to helping women in the workforce is celebrating a milestone and saying thank you.
Dress for Success Lackawanna held their 20th-anniversary event on Thursday evening.
The celebration replaces the annual luncheon and fashion show this year.
Newswatch 16’s Stacy Lange and Cassie Semyon represented the news station at the event in Scranton.
