The maker of the Granitestone Diamond Pan claims the pan is ultra nonstick with mineral-infused granite that allows everything to slide right off the pan without using oils or butter. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Granitestone Diamond Pan
-
Does It Really Work: Switch N Clean
-
Does It Really Work: Magic Pad
-
Does It Really Work: Cop Cam
-
Does It Really Work: Creosote Sweeping Log
-
Does It Really Work: Pill Perfect
-
-
Does It Really Work: Fastball
-
Does It Really Work: Paw Legend Mudbuster
-
Does It Really Work: Magic Tracks Turbo RC Race Kit
-
Does It Really Work: Fire Gone
-
Does It Really Work: One Power Readers
-
-
Does It Really Work: Ultimate Jar Opener
-
Does It Really Work: Always Fresh
-
Does It Really Work: Six Month Review