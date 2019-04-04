× Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Death of Patient

MILFORD, Pa. — A doctor in Pike County was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for causing the death of a patient.

That punishment was handed down Wednesday for Fuhai Lee of East Stroudsburg.

Lee was convicted in June for overprescribing painkillers, causing the death of a Honesdale woman.

Lee owned the neurology and pain management center in Milford, Pike County, where prosecutors say he unlawfully prescribed and sold oxycodone and other opioids.