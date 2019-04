Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANSOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man was killed Thursday afternoon after what officials believe was a workplace accident at Alliance Landfill in Lackawanna County.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 it's believed the 62-year-old from Monroe County was struck by a large earth-moving vehicle.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

State police are investigating the death in Ransom Township.