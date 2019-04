× Art Exhibit in Scranton Aims to Bring Awareness to Breast Cancer

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new art exhibit in Scranton is bringing awareness to breast cancer across Pennsylvania.

It’s called, “67 Women, 67 Counties: Facing Breast Cancer in Pennsylvania.”

The project features photos of survivors along with their stories on how breast cancer affected their lives.

The exhibit is on display until April 14 at the Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton.