× A Workout with a Splash: Aqua Mat Fitness

A new workout regimen is starting to make some waves in our area.

The Greater Scranton YMCA, a nonprofit in Dunmore, is now offering Aqua Mat Fitness.

The class takes place in the pool on a high-tech raft of sorts. The workout allows participants to do cardio, strength training, and even yoga.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the workout on Thursday.

If you’d like to sign up for a class, registration is now underway at the Y in Dunmore.

The cost is $5.00 for YMCA members and $10.00 for non-members.

Due to limited mats, there is a limit of nine students per class.

Head here to learn about the program. Click here to register.

If you have any questions, email Aquatics Director Diana Dempsey at ddempsey@greaterscrantonymca.org or call 570-828-3112.