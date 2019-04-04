× 20,000 Pounds of Frozen Beef Patties Recalled Over Plastic Concerns

Enid, OK — AdvancePierre Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 20,373 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties that may be contaminated with plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The problem was discovered on April 1, 2019 after consumers reported finding soft purple plastic found in the product.

The frozen flame-broiled beef patties were produced on Nov. 30, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2260E” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to food service locations nationwide.

While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.