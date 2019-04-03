Wallenpaupack vs Western Wayne track

The Wallenpaupack boys and the Western Wayne girls were victories in a Track and Field Meet at Western Wayne. Buckhorns rolled on the boys side, the Lady Wildcats on the girls side.
