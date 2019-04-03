× Tribute Set for Tow Truck Driver Killed on the Job in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A tribute is set for Wednesday night for a tow truck driver killed on the job in Wyoming County.

Police say Colin Schaefer, 24, died when another vehicle hit a cable Schaefer had strung across the road Friday night near Tunkhannock.

The cable snapped and hit Schaefer, killing him.

The owner of the tow truck company Schaefer worked for is asking tow trucks to gather at Ace-Robins Inc. in Tunkhannock starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3.

From there, they will drive through Tunkhannock to Triton Hose Company where there will a celebration of his life from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.