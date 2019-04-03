Tribute Set for Tow Truck Driver Killed on the Job in Tunkhannock

Posted 7:14 am, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:13AM, April 3, 2019

A tribute is set for Wednesday night for a tow truck driver killed on the job in Wyoming County.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A tribute is set for Wednesday night for a tow truck driver killed on the job in Wyoming County.

Police say Colin Schaefer, 24, died when another vehicle hit a cable Schaefer had strung across the road Friday night near Tunkhannock.

The cable snapped and hit Schaefer, killing him.

The owner of the tow truck company Schaefer worked for is asking tow trucks to gather at Ace-Robins Inc. in Tunkhannock starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3.

From there, they will drive through Tunkhannock to Triton Hose Company where there will a celebration of his life from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.