Tow Truck Tribute in Tunkhannock to Remember Driver

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- A solemn procession made its way through Wyoming County late Wednesday afternoon. More than 70 tow truck drivers are paying their respects to one of their own.

The tow truck drivers came from northeastern and central Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and even Alabama, all to honor the life of Colin Schaefer.

Schaefer, 24, from the Tunkhannock area, was killed last week. He was trying to tow his own truck before work and laid a cable across the road. Another car ran over the cable, and it snapped, hitting Schaefer and killing him.

All those tow trucks came down West Tioga Street in Tunkhannock Wednesday evening. The first truck had Colin's name written on the front.

TOUCHING TRIBUTE: 70+ tow trucks from all over PA and even as far away as Alabama have lined the streets in Tunkhannock to pay their respects to one of their own. 24-year-old Colin Schaefer died last week in an accident before work. Look at what’s written on the 1st truck @WNEP pic.twitter.com/T1ElNjslok — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) April 3, 2019

Hundreds of people watched the procession at the Triton Hose Company.

"Any time a tow truck driver goes down, it's kind of rough on the industry. They're now passing those move over laws on the highways, but the percentage of death is very high. We try to support each other. It's a brotherhood," said Joe Russell, Grease Monkey Garage.

A ceremony in Schaefer's honor followed at Triton Hose Company.