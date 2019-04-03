× Sunny Day Camp: How To Sign Up

A special camp is offering an inside look at law enforcement.

Sunny Day Camp is a free, one day Camp Cadet experience for individuals with special needs or a disability.

The program is put on by the Pennsylvania State Police. It’s geared toward ages eight and up.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted Sunny Day Camp on Wednesday which is now registering people for its May 11 event at Pocono Raceway.

Click here to sign up and learn more about the requirements. Deadline to register is April 15.

Sunny Day Camp participants must be accompanied by a family member or guardian.

If you can’t attend the May 11 event, there are other Sunny Day Camps offered over the summer in our area. Head here for more information.

For a look at last year’s Sunny Day Camp at Pocono Raceway, check out this Newswatch 16 story.

For more information on Camp Cadet and to see what it’s all about, head here!