Residents Voice Opposition to Rehabilitation Center

Posted 11:28 pm, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18PM, April 3, 2019

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Plans to open a drug rehabilitation center on a golf course in Monroe County had members of the community voicing their opposition.

People packed into the Smithfield Township supervisors meeting Wednesday night for a zoning hearing where many said they did not want this proposal to get the green light.

The owner of the golf course wants to lease the hotel on the property to a company that is hoping to put that rehab center there.

"When you buy a property, you look at all the surroundings, when you make a decision on whether you want to live in that type of environment," said Denny Douds of Smithfield Township.

This is the second hearing for the proposal. The supervisors have yet to make a decision.

