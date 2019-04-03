New Facility Coming to Luzerne County Brings Job Opportunities

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- A company announced it is bringing in new jobs to Luzerne County.

Officials with Spreetail say they will open a new fulfillment center in Nanticoke this spring.

Spreetail is an online retailer that sells products for your home, garden, and backyard.

Officials with the company say they expect to hire about 50 new employees this year alone. Wages will start at $16.50 an hour.

By 2021, they hope to bring the number of employees to 120.

The new fulfillment center in Nanticoke is expected to open in June.

