Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- The Cinderella's Closet annual boutique was held Wednesday night, just in time for prom season.

Dresses in just about every shape and size were up for grabs at Genetti Manor in Dickson City.

Cinderella's Closet of NEPA holds its unique boutique every year.

All the prom gear is just $10 or less.

Money raised benefits the Cinderella's Closet scholarship.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the boutique.