Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A family of five is staying elsewhere after a fire at their home in Lycoming County.

Crews were called to a double block home on Faxon Parkway in Loyalsock Township near Williamsport Wednesday morning.

Firefighters tell us a piece of furniture in the attic caught fire.

Two floors have water damage.

There is no word how that fire started.