Fire Company in Monroe County Warning Fire Victims About Possible Scammers

SNYDERSVILLE, Pa. -- A fire company in Monroe County is warning fire victims about possible scammers in the area.

Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Company in Snydersville say over the past few months, they have seen a vehicle arrive at fire scenes claiming to be an "emergency board up unit" for damaged homes.

The workers with that unit tell victims the fire company requested their services.

Fire officials say that is one hundred percent not true.

"As far as restoring your house or boarding it up or anything, we are not involved in that, we don't recommend anyone. Our recommendation is to call your insurance company," said Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Chief Leon Clapper.

Firefighters say fire victims should call police if the "emergency board up unit" claims to have been sent by a fire company in Monroe County.

