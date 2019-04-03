Driver Charged After Crashing into Welcome Sign

Posted 11:27 pm, April 3, 2019, by

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- A driver is facing DUI charges after crashing into a welcome sign in Schuylkill County.

That wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Mahanoy City and was caught on camera.

In the video, you can see a red car barrel into the "Welcome to Mahanoy City" sign along Route 54.

The sign was destroyed. Part of it wound up sticking through the car's windshield.

Mahanoy Township police arrested the driver, John Blashock, on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police say Blashock was also driving with a suspended license. He was locked up in the Schuylkill County jail.

