Clips for Cancer Research

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- How far would you go to help raise money for cancer research?

Some brave souls at King's College in Wilkes-Barre were shaving their heads.

It's called Clips for Cancer. Money raised goes to the St. Baldrick's Foundation and its efforts to help kids with cancer.

"They get excited and a little nervous. They feel like, 'Oh my gosh, am I going to be someone different with a totally different kind of hair?' But they mostly come out excited and just really thrilled to be part of such a great cause," said Emma Gallagher, King's College campus ministry.

The hair will be donated to make wigs for cancer patients.

First responders from Wilkes-Barre, including police and firefighters, even volunteered to get clipped.