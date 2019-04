Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Police are looking for a burglar who was caught on camera in Lackawanna County.

Police in Dunmore say the man broke down a door of a home just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A security camera inside the home captured the burglar rummaging through the place. Eventually, the burglar notices the camera and moves it out of view.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Dunmore police at 570-343-0851.