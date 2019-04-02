Vandals Wanted After Spray Painting Hospital Sign, Buses with Name of Murdered Rapper and Activist

Posted 6:41 am, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28AM, April 2, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The name of a rapper killed in Los Angeles over the weekend has popped up in Wilkes Barre.

Nipsey Hussle was a rapper and community activist. He was shot and killed outside his clothing store in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

His name has been spraypainted throughout the city. It's on school buses, garage doors, and the sign to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Pictures of the vandalism were posted to Facebook.

Hussle was a was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album last year. He was also known as a community leader in the city.

There is no word on who's responsible for spraypainting his name in Wilkes-Barre.

Police out west have identified a suspect in Hussle's killing as Eric Holder from Los Angeles.

Investigators believe Hussle was shot and killed after a fight escalated.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.