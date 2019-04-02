Vandals Wanted After Spray Painting Hospital Sign, Buses with Name of Murdered Rapper and Activist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The name of a rapper killed in Los Angeles over the weekend has popped up in Wilkes Barre.

Nipsey Hussle was a rapper and community activist. He was shot and killed outside his clothing store in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

His name has been spraypainted throughout the city. It's on school buses, garage doors, and the sign to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Pictures of the vandalism were posted to Facebook.

Hussle was a was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album last year. He was also known as a community leader in the city.

There is no word on who's responsible for spraypainting his name in Wilkes-Barre.

Police out west have identified a suspect in Hussle's killing as Eric Holder from Los Angeles.

Investigators believe Hussle was shot and killed after a fight escalated.

41.245915 -75.881307