Two-Vehicle Crash Slows Morning Commute in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash slowed the morning commute Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre.

A car and an SUV collided on North Pennsylvania Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Part of the road was closed for about a half hour while crews cleaned up the wreck.

No one was seriously hurt.

There is no word what caused the crash here in Wilkes-Barre.