Troopers Looking for Bank Card Skimmers

Posted 2:27 pm, April 2, 2019

HONESDALE, Pa. — State police are looking for two people involved in skimming bank ATMs in the Poconos.

Investigators said the thieves put a skimming device on an ATM at the Dime Bank in Honesdale last month. Bank officials estimate about 20 bank cards may have been compromised.

Troopers said someone also tried to use fake ATM cards at the Honesdale National Bank.

The pair tried to use several of the compromised ATM cards at a Walgreens store in Kingston.

The couple were seen leaving the area in white Lincoln MKC crossover. During the investigation, it was discovered the same individuals are suspects in similar incidents in Lancaster County.

Anyone with information on the identities of the thieves is asked to contact Trooper Kelleher and Trooper Brunner at 570-226-5718.

