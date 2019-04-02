This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Regional Trout Season Opener & Pan Fried Trout

Coming up this week on POL we'll head to Schuylkill County for the regional opening day of the trout season, we found lots of happy anglers. Plus, we'll give you some tips on how to pull trout of of hard to reach places and we'll fry some up in the field. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30.
