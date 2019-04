Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police in Luzerne County arrested a man they say stole from his neighbors.

Troopers accuse Brian Rolland, 51, of Hazle Township, of stealing food, drinks, and other items from homes in the community of Milnesville near Hazleton.

State police say there were at least seven burglaries that all took place during the day and occurred earlier this year.

Investigators say Rolland lives in the neighborhood where the break-ins happened.