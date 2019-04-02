× Skiing Still in Motion at Camelback Mountain Resort

POCONO TOWNSHIP — Temperatures hit 50 degrees on this April day in the Poconos, perfect conditions for skiers and snowboarders at Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville.

“Spring skiing you know? It can never end,” said Daniel Yanni, Long Island, N.Y.

“Oh, it’s pretty good. Warm out here, no jacket. I am hitting the jumps. I just hit a 360,” said Harry Holeman, Long Island, N.Y.

As the ski season winds down, managers at Camelback say it’s been a good one.

“Yeah, the mountain is still fully open, and we still have 39 trails open. It’s really unheard of this late in the season, but we had good, cold temperatures and we got ahead of it, made snow and we have good conditions out there still,” said A.J. Stack, Camelback Mountain Resort.

As a special treat to skiers and snowboarders, Camelback Mountain Resort is asking anyone with a season ticket holder pass to any resort to come here and ski and snowboard for free.

“Come out and bring your season pass from any mountain and you can ski here free for the rest of the year. Come one day, come every day but that season lift ticket is good for a free lift ticket here at Camelback,” said Stack.

“You got to love life when you can right, get your skis and we will see you out there,” said Yanni.

Camelback Mountain Resort will officially close for the season on April 7, then crews will start turning the place into Camelbeach for the upcoming summer season.