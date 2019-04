Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man was taken into custody after a police chase in Monroe County Tuesday afternoon.

A Newswatch 16 dashcam caught the tail-end of the chase that ended near Tannersville.

The driver of the vehicle can be seen rolling his car, with a busted front bumper, into The Crossings shopping outlets.

From there, the driver got out and ran. Troopers chased him, and within minutes, he was in handcuffs.

State police have not said what led to the chase.