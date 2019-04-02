Fans Meet the RailRiders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are set to open the 2019 season in Buffalo on Thursday.

But on Tuesday night, the players and coaches were at the Hilton in downtown Scranton for a big night with their fans.

The RailRiders hosted their annual "Meet the RailRiders" event at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center, where fans from the area get to come out, meet, and interact with members of the New York Yankees Triple A affiliate and even get some autographs from some of their favorite players.

This is a special year for the RailRiders because it marks the 30th season of minor league baseball in Moosic.

The RailRiders open up the 2019 campaign this Thursday in Buffalo, and fans we spoke with are pumped to see some of these future Yankees in action.

"I bring my grandson to every game. He's in the wheelchair. He's a greeter out the front. We enjoy the games and watching players get up to the big leagues," said Roberta Kundla of Scranton.

"My kids love it. They love to come and watch the players play and get autographs afterwards," said Jessica Lehman Connolly of Scranton.

After six games on the road to start the year, the RailRiders will return home to PNC field for their home opener against Buffalo on April 11.