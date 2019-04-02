Caravan Carries Hay from Pennsylvania to Farmers in Nebraska

A caravan of trucks on a charity mission hauling hay from Lycoming County to the Midwest has become quite the spectacle as it headed across the country.
A farming company in Iowa posted video on Facebook, and it quickly spread.
The Future Farmers of America High School Alumni Association from Lycoming County and the Lycoming County Farm Bureau organized this effort to send hay to farmers in Nebraska who were ravaged by recent flooding.
Farmers across northeastern and central Pennsylvania donated about 90 tons of hay to the cause. The hay was loaded onto tractor-trailers on Friday morning near Montgomery.
In addition to all the hay bales, the groups also collected other supplies and raised about $10,000.
2 comments
fortisveritas
The magnitude of this is lost on most people. The time, effort, expense, and sacrifice to help others… Over 1,000 miles, one way. Almost 24 hours behind the wheel – and not in a comfy SUV. Going into an area that was just ravaged by flooding. Maybe if more people spent more time doing things like this there would be a lot less nonsense in the world. Put the signs and hats away, shut up, and help your fellow man in their time of need. Or, you can carry on bitching about everything and doing nothing, because people like this are making it happen in your place.