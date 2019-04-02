Caravan Carries Hay from Pennsylvania to Farmers in Nebraska

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A caravan of trucks on a charity mission hauling hay from Lycoming County to the Midwest has become quite the spectacle as it headed across the country.

A farming company in Iowa posted video on Facebook, and it quickly spread.

The Future Farmers of America High School Alumni Association from Lycoming County and the Lycoming County Farm Bureau organized this effort to send hay to farmers in Nebraska who were ravaged by recent flooding.

Farmers across northeastern and central Pennsylvania donated about 90 tons of hay to the cause. The hay was loaded onto tractor-trailers on Friday morning near Montgomery.

In addition to all the hay bales, the groups also collected other supplies and raised about $10,000.