Woman Charged in 2016 Killing in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Police in Williamsport have charged a woman for her alleged role in a killing three years ago.

Ariel Harlan faces criminal homicide and other charges.

Police believe Harlan drove her then-boyfriend, Joseph Coleman, and another man, James Rooks, to rob Christopher Wilkins.

Wilkins was found dead in an apartment along Park Avenue in Williamsport in August of 2016.

Harlan is being held without bail.

Coleman and Rooks are already locked up in Lycoming County.