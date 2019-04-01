Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a Catholic school teacher fighting to get her job back, accusations against former Vice President Joe Biden, and opening day of trout season in the southern counties.
Talkback 16: Fired Catholic Teacher, Biden Accusations, Trout Season
-
Talkback 16: Backyard Train, Catholic Church Sex Scandal
-
Talkback 16: Cats Rescued from Home, R. Kelly Accusers
-
Talkback 16: Moving the Start of Rifle Deer Season
-
Talkback 16: Changing the Start of Deer Season
-
Talkback 16: Arming Teachers
-
-
Talkback 16: Dog Hit and Killed, Smoking Age, St. Patrick’s Day
-
Talkback 16: Backyard Decorations and Banning a Yearbook Page for Lost Student
-
Talkback 16: Mice in Scranton Schools, Recreational Marijuana, Mummy
-
Talkback 16: Tobacco Ban in Prisons, Picking up Trash, Giraffe
-
Talkback 16: Roundabout Complaints
-
-
Talkback 16: Dog Found in Suitcase, Cop Accused of Sexual Assault, Mueller Report
-
Talkback 16: NASCAR’s Doubleheader, Bump Stocks, Grant Money
-
Talkback 16: Spring Snow, Pennsylvania Turnpike