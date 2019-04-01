× Safety Tips for Ride-Sharing Apps

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Over the weekend, a 21-year-old college student in South Carolina was murdered after she got into a car that she thought was an Uber ride she had ordered.

Her death has shocked people, including students on the campus of Wilkes University.

“It’s tough that it happened. It’s really upsetting, but I think you need to be careful wherever you go. I mean, there’s going to trouble wherever you go,” said student Keaton Allison.

“It’s definitely a concern all the time. Especially if me and my friends, a bunch of girls, get into an Uber, it’s kind of something we worry about,” said student Julie Murphy.

We spoke with students to see how they stay safe while using ride-sharing apps such as Uber.

“On Uber, it says what kind of car you are looking for and who the driver is so, when me and my friends open the door, we ask, we say, ‘are you so and so?’ and we make sure it’s the right driver and the license plate numbers on there,” Murphy said.

“It’s honestly not the safest thing in the world. It’s definitely not good to do by yourself,” Keaton said.

We also looked at Uber’s website. It has tips on how to stay safe while using the service.

Uber says you should always check to make sure the driver’s car model, license plate, and name match what is listed on the app.

