× Police Department Has Fun on April Fools’ Day

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — It might not feel like it outside, but it’s the first day of April. You know what that means — the jokes are flowing, especially in one part of Schuylkill County.

The Mahanoy City Police Department had its own fun with April Fools’ Day.

The Mahanoy City Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook page on the eve of April Fools, looking to have a little fun with this Schuylkill County borough.

“When I saw it, I thought it was funny. Then again, I was shocked. Why would they post that? But then I realized it was April Fools,” said resident Jesse Stewart.

“It’s some comic relief for April Fools’ Day,” said Chief Mark Wiekrykas. “Obviously, if somebody does have a warrant and they come here, they will go and see the judge with us and the warrant will be away at that point.”

“That’s funny,” said resident Jerry Reynolds. “It could (work). Some people are pretty gullible.”

So far, nobody has turned themselves in, but if they do and fall for the prank, they might appear on the Mahanoy City Police Department’s Facebook page.