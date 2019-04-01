Police Department Has Fun on April Fools’ Day

Posted 4:17 pm, April 1, 2019, by

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — It might not feel like it outside, but it’s the first day of April. You know what that means — the jokes are flowing, especially in one part of Schuylkill County.

The Mahanoy City Police Department had its own fun with April Fools’ Day.

The Mahanoy City Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook page on the eve of April Fools, looking to have a little fun with this Schuylkill County borough.

Image from Mahanoy City PD Facebook page

“When I saw it, I thought it was funny. Then again, I was shocked. Why would they post that? But then I realized it was April Fools,” said resident Jesse Stewart.

“It’s some comic relief for April Fools’ Day,” said Chief Mark Wiekrykas. “Obviously, if somebody does have a warrant and they come here, they will go and see the judge with us and the warrant will be away at that point.”

“That’s funny,” said resident Jerry Reynolds. “It could (work). Some people are pretty gullible.”

So far, nobody has turned themselves in, but if they do and fall for the prank, they might appear on the Mahanoy City Police Department’s Facebook page.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.