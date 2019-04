Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Hundreds of pinwheels are now on display along Courthouse Square in Scranton in an effort to send a powerful message.

April is child abuse awareness month and today the Child Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania placed 782 pinwheels on the lawn to represent the number of children it came in contact with through cases of physical or sexual abuse.

The pinwheels will remain up throughout the month here in Scranton.