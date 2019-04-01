New Details in Deadly Bradford County Crash

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- We're learning more about how a car ended up in the Susquehanna River in Bradford County, taking the lives of a father and his 1-year-old son.
According to police, Derek Marshall was driving with a suspended license from previous DUI charges when his vehicle went into the river near Athens.
Marshall and his baby son Maddox died.
His girlfriend, Emily Hoey, told police Marshall saw a police car and feared he would end up in prison if caught. She says he started driving fast on Sheshequin Road and lost control before crashing into the river.
Police in Bradford County are still waiting for toxicology results for Marshall.
41.931689 -76.506126
3 comments
lickerblisters
Did his old lady have a driver’s license? If she did, why wasn’t she driving? If she didn’t, why was she and the baby in the car with him? I feel bad for the baby ONLY!
savescrantonhistory
Agreed. The thing that gets me is that she jumped out before the car went in the water. I’m curious as to whether she even attempted to at least save her child. If not then she’s a pretty selfish ‘mother’.
ALBERTCOHOL
Proof you can’t fix stupid. Using drugs and alcohol abuse are bad, OK kiddies? At least he doesn’t have to worry about the cops catching him again.