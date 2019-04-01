New Details in Deadly Bradford County Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- We're learning more about how a car ended up in the Susquehanna River in Bradford County, taking the lives of a father and his 1-year-old son.

According to police, Derek Marshall was driving with a suspended license from previous DUI charges when his vehicle went into the river near Athens.

Marshall and his baby son Maddox died.

His girlfriend, Emily Hoey, told police Marshall saw a police car and feared he would end up in prison if caught. She says he started driving fast on Sheshequin Road and lost control before crashing into the river.

Police in Bradford County are still waiting for toxicology results for Marshall.