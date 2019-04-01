Mr. Curiosity Podcast: Tom Clark

Posted 5:01 am, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02AM, April 1, 2019

In this episode of “Mr. Curiosity,” Joe Snedeker sits down with his weather idol and WNEP legend Tom Clark to talk about everything from sparkly jumpsuits to vacuum cleaning. What did you think they would talk about… the weather?!? Well, there’s a little of that too.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.