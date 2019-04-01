Mr. Curiosity Podcast: Tom Clark

In this episode of “Mr. Curiosity,” Joe Snedeker sits down with his weather idol and WNEP legend Tom Clark to talk about everything from sparkly jumpsuits to vacuum cleaning. What did you think they would talk about… the weather?!? Well, there’s a little of that too.
