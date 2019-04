Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- The man who admitted killing a yoga instructor in Union County wants his confession and sentence overturned.

Joel Snider had an appeal hearing on Monday.

In 2014, he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder.

Authorities say Snider killed 70-year-old Joe Fenton, also known as Sudharman, at his yoga studio in New Berlin in 2010.