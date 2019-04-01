Cross Valley Expressway Off-Ramp to River Street Now Closed

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Work began Monday on a long-term bridge replacement project in Luzerne County.
The Exit 3 southbound off-ramp of the North Cross Valley (Route 309) is closed.
That ramp, also known as the Plains/Wilkes-Barre ramp, takes you to River Street.
PennDOT is closing this ramp to replace parts of it.
This is a project that's expected to go through the fall of 2020.
PennDOT says the emergency vehicles will be able to go around the detour to get to nearby Wilkes-Barre General Hospital during the ramp closure.
41.269775 -75.861956