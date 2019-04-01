Cross Valley Expressway Off-Ramp to River Street Now Closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Work began Monday on a long-term bridge replacement project in Luzerne County.

The Exit 3 southbound off-ramp of the North Cross Valley (Route 309) is closed.

The exit 3 off ramp on the Cross Valley Expressway is closing down today until next fall. Work will be done to replace portions of the ramp. Drivers will need to use exit 2. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/oqdcxU0PkO — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) April 1, 2019

That ramp, also known as the Plains/Wilkes-Barre ramp, takes you to River Street.

PennDOT is closing this ramp to replace parts of it.

This is a project that's expected to go through the fall of 2020.

PennDOT says the emergency vehicles will be able to go around the detour to get to nearby Wilkes-Barre General Hospital during the ramp closure.

Roadwork on PA 309 southbound at Exit 3 - Plains/Wilkes-Barre. There is a ramp closure. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) April 1, 2019

41.269775 -75.861956