Cross Valley Expressway Off-Ramp to River Street Now Closed

Posted 11:41 am, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, April 1, 2019

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Work began Monday on a long-term bridge replacement project in Luzerne County.

The Exit 3 southbound off-ramp of the North Cross Valley (Route 309) is closed.

That ramp, also known as the Plains/Wilkes-Barre ramp, takes you to River Street.

PennDOT is closing this ramp to replace parts of it.

This is a project that's expected to go through the fall of 2020.

PennDOT says the emergency vehicles will be able to go around the detour to get to nearby Wilkes-Barre General Hospital during the ramp closure.

