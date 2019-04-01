Construction Projects Ongoing in Jim Thorpe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Lots of road work is being done in Jim Thorpe, and the work isn't expected to wrap up anytime soon.

The sidewalks in downtown Jim Thorpe are getting repaired.

Newswatch 16 found a crew pouring cement on the corner of Broadway and Route 209. The workers are making the curbs handicap accessible.

"I feel like it was definitely needed," said resident Briana Gehres.

The work has been going on for two weeks now. The foreman on the project says it will be finished soon.

Once the sidewalk project wraps up, work is far from over. Starting on April 10, crews will start paving Broadway. Soon after, the Route 209 project will begin.

During the paving project, only one lane of traffic on Broadway is expected to be open. Officials say that work should only take a couple weeks.

"Oh, it's very much needed. Broadway is very much needed," said Mike Spillman, Jim Thorpe House of Jerky.

"It will be a major inconvenience as far as deliveries, as far as the UPS truck or tractor-trailer deliveries," said Thomas Lux of Mauch Chunk 5 & 10. "Hopefully, the paving on Broadway will be as short as possible because I don't know how it's going to impact the deliveries and traffic in town."

The Route 209 project is another story and one that is causing concern among residents and business owners.

Beginning mid-April until May of next year, PennDOT expects a total road closure from Bagel Bunch to the Turkey Hill in Jim Thorpe each weekday between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will be working to control rock slides on Mansion House Hill.

"During the time of the year that they are planning on doing a lot of this stuff does cause a lot of chaos and traffic here for the town," Gehres said.

"We are just going to have to deal with it, and hopefully, it will be a long time before they have to do it again," Lux added.

PennDOT officials say Route 209 will still be open on weekends once work begins.