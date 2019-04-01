× ‘Action!’ – Film Crew in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Downtown Scranton has been busier than usual with tractor-trailers, trucks, and tents filled with production workers and gear for making a movie.

A crew is in the city filming scenes for “The Virtuoso,” starring Anson Mount, Abbie Cornish, and Anthony Hopkins.

“I think it’s really great. I mean ‘The Office’ put Scranton on the map, but this is really going to do with a huge mega-star like Anthony Hopkins,” said Vince Morabito of Scranton.

No parking signs were attached to meters and city police closed off part of Wyoming Avenue for the film crew, too, for a dramatic crash and explosion scene.

This is not the first time films have been shot here in the Electric City.

Others include “Blue Valentine, “The Trouble with Cali,” and “That Championship Season.”

“If you pay attention to television and movies, Scranton is mentioned many times in a variety of entertainment. Now, I was here when they did ‘That Championship Season.’ That was the first big movie that was done around here,” said Eileen Evans of Scranton.

Along with excitement, the movie-making is brewing up some extra business in the city like at Northern Light Espresso Bar and Cafe.

“We had a very, very busy weekend so we did see a lot of new faces. There was a gentleman here this morning as well who was part of the crew and they seem very excited to be here, so it really was good for business,” said owner Jennifer Saunders.

“This one sounds like a real action thriller, looking forward to it,” said Morabito.

Shooting is expected to wrap up in Scranton Tuesday or Wednesday.