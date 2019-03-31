Work to Begin on Route 92

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER, Pa. -- Roadwork is set to begin Monday on a busy stretch of Route 92 in Luzerne County.

A water main break caused the road collapse in Exeter back in February.

The normally busy road connects Luzerne and Wyoming counties, and for now, drivers have to go about a mile out of their way along the detour.

Local businesses say they're happy PennDOT has a plan in place to get the road back open.

"We get a lot of customers from Tunkhannock and Falls up (Route) 92 because they have to go down and go up the back road and up Packer Avenue and figure it out, so it will definitely be easier when they get it fixed for our customers," said Kiki Sorick, Blue Ribbon Ice Cream.

PennDOT hopes the project on Route 92 will be completed by the end of the summer.